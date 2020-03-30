The cast of Vanderpump Rules never disappoints at the reunion, but it’s unclear when fans will get to watch the drama play out. Stassi Schroeder confirmed that the reunion was set to film in the first week of April, but was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

“It was supposed to be April 3, so obviously not going to happen,” Stassi revealed on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “The reunion is the worst day of the year. I dread it. … It’s a f—king 14 hour day.”

“You have to get there at 7 in the morning and you normally don’t leave until 10 p.m.,” she continued. “It’s all day of just rehashing s—t. … We have, like, two or three dressing rooms that we’re all stuffed in. It’s basically, like, choosing who you want to hang out with. I, like, claim a room and so it’s like, if somebody walks into room that I’ve been hanging out in, it’s kind of like, ‘Why are you here?’”

Vanderpump Rules is the latest Bravo production to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Cohen previously confirmed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion taping was postponed. The show also didn’t air a new episode on Sunday, March 29.

Stassi, meanwhile, compared filming a reunion to the Hunger Games movies.

“You just sit here all f—king day long and fight with each other. And it’s like, ‘Woah, this was like a year ago. Why do we have to bring up all of this old s—t.’ … It feels like the Hunger Games,” she quipped. “And then once it’s over, relationships are even worse than they were when we walked into it.”

Stassi added that she can’t imagine filming the reunion after the pandemic. “I feel like I’m going to sit there and be like, ‘I don’t care. This all so f—king stupid,’” she admitted.

The reality TV personality’s bestie and podcast guest Taylor Strecker, however, pointed out Stassi clearly cares about the drama, hinting at her recent Twitter feud with Kristen Doute over comments about Stassi’s career on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow.

“I spiraled on Twitter. I’ve never been in a Twitter feud before. I don’t like it. I don’t know how Jax Taylor can do this all the time,” the Next Level Basic author admitted. “Twitter feuds are stressful as f–k. I don’t want to talk about my feud ever again. I’m embarrassed for myself. I will always love her and she probably had good intentions. I shouldn’t have engaged in Twitter and I’m embarrassed so there’s that.”

