Jax-Taylor--Tom-Sandoval-‘Does-Things-for-TV’-to-Make-Him-‘Look-Good’

Jax Taylor isn’t letting up. The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star continued to slam his friend Tom Sandoval after their explosive argument aired on the Bravo series.

“Tom does things for tv so he looks good. Period. You all live in a fantasy world,” Jax tweeted on Wednesday, February 19. “A good friend/business partner? He constantly belittles Tom Schwartz and puts him down regarding his home, his marriage, how he handles business, but yeah he’s a good friend? Are we watching the same show? #pumprules.”

The two men argued during the Tuesday, February 18, after Sandoval, 36, confronted Jax and Brittany Cartwright about their wedding pastor Ryan Dotson’s past remarks about the LGBTQ community.

“Hindsight’s always 2020. If I would’ve known that it was going to get that reaction, I don’t know if I would’ve brought it up, but these are the things that you do as a friend,” Sandoval told Weekly about his decision to ask Jax about the officiant. “These are things that I would expect from my friends and vice versa. But you’re going to see how that all plays out. I guess I was just hoping for some sort of tangible explanation. And just some information, because nothing had really been talked about it with them at all. … I definitely wasn’t the only one that was curious about that question, or curious about that subject matter, but I felt very strongly about the way I felt about that situation.”

In the end, Jax and Brittany opted to have Lance Bass marry them at their June 2019 wedding instead of Dotson, who once criticized a church for appointing a transgender deacon and came out against the legalization of gay marriage. (Dotson told Page Six that he is “neither transphobic nor homophobic,” but as a Christian and a Pastor, I must stand firmly on the Bible and its teachings, as to how we should live before God.)

After the episode aired, Jax took to Twitter to slam Sandoval.

“Toms own manager said multiple things on twitter regarding race, homosexuality, And not one thing was done, but know body [sic] remembers that and it happened two weeks ago,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday.

In addition to “liking” tweets calling the TomTom co-owner a “dick” and “f—king bitter,” Jax replied to a fan who reminded him that Sandoval forgave him for cheating with his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute in the past.

“Umm he was banging a girl from Vegas the week before…relax,” Jax fired back. “Let’s not forget, Tom has cheated as well..”

While Sandoval has yet to publicly comment on Jax’s latest Twitter rant, he told Us on Tuesday that they were “cool” and “cordial.”

“This is something that’s Jax’s choice. I think Jax does things, a lot of times, to get a reaction. I don’t know,” he told Us. “Or because he’s mad at me, so he’s going to discredit me as much as possible. You know how that works. It’s a classic tactic. … It’s sad. I’ve seen Jax a lot in press just relentlessly talking negatively about me and Ariana [Madix] and our relationship and the authenticity of it and our love and for each other. It’s crazy to me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.