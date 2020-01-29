Jax Taylor doesn’t seem ready to bury the hatchet with Ariana Madix anytime soon. The Vanderpump Rules costars exchanged words after the Tuesday, January 28, episode of the Bravo series.

The two bartenders have been at odds ever since Jax, 40, implied on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month that Ariana, 34, didn’t want to marry boyfriend Tom Sandoval because she is a lesbian.

Ariana fired back on Tuesday night’s WWHL, telling host Andy Cohen that her costar’s comments were “really gross” and don’t “make sense on any level.”

“I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don’t. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married that don’t,” she explained. “None of it made any sense. Also, I have been very open and honest about the fact that I am bisexual, and I don’t think that’s an issue. And it’s certainly not an issue in my relationship. So, I think he should chill out.”

Shortly after the show aired, Jax took to Twitter to respond.

“Must be nice to be on a show and dodge everything about your relationship life for 9 years and tell production ‘I am not talking about that’ but still wants a paycheck,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “That’s my response to Ariana. Most negative person I have ever met.”

While some fans pointed out to Jax that Ariana was candid about the loss of her father on the series, he argued that “everyone else” on the cast has been open too.

Jax previously made headlines in August 2019 for blocking Ariana and Tom, who was a co-best man in his June 2019 wedding to Brittany Cartwright, on Instagram. He told Us Weekly at the time that he needed a “break” from the couple.

“I think they’re great people and I love them. I mean, Tom’s my best friend,” he said in September. “People don’t understand, yes, we do film a show together, but we also hang out together everyday. We hang out together more when we don’t film than when we do film, if that makes any sense.”

Ariana, meanwhile, told Us last month that she has “a lot of the cast members of our show muted.”

“I love them all as people, but sometimes like the brand or if someone’s like, you know, talking about sweaters or something, I’m like, it’s too much,” she quipped. “So I love you, but I’m going to mute you, so I honestly like didn’t know that I was blocked for, I guess a while. … I’m like, ‘Dude, just use the mute button.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.