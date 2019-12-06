



Tom Sandoval andmay be on good terms with Jax Taylor, but their Vanderpump Rules costar still hasn’t unblocked the Bravo couple on Instagram.

“I told him not to unblock me a little bit ago cause I was like, ‘Dude, it’s kinda funny. I like it,’” Tom, 36, quipped to Us Weekly exclusively.

Ariana, 34, agreed, admitting that she doesn’t exactly keep up with all of her costars via the social media platform either.

“This is not a slight or no shade to anybody, but I have a lot of the cast members of our show muted,” she told Us while discussing the twosome’s new book, Fancy AF Cocktails. “I love them all as people, but sometimes like the brand or if someone’s like, you know, talking about sweaters or something, I’m like, it’s too much. So I love you, but I’m going to mute you, so I honestly like didn’t know that I was blocked for, I guess a while. … I’m like, ‘Dude, just use the mute button.’”

Us confirmed in August that Jax stopped keeping up with Ariana, Tom and Kristen Doute on the social media platform days after they wrapped season 8 of the Bravo hit. After he unblocked Kristen in September, Jax shared his side of the story while chatting with Us.

“I think they’re great people and I love them. I mean, Tom’s my best friend. I just need a break,” the reality star dished. “People don’t understand, yes, we do film a show together, but we also hang out together everyday. We hang out together more when we don’t film than when we do film, if that makes any sense.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET. Fancy AF Cocktails is available now.