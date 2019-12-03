Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix did more than just provide drink recipes in Fancy AF Cocktails. The Vanderpump Rules couple dished behind-the-scenes secrets of the popular Bravo series in their new book, which was released on Tuesday, December 3.

“Let’s be real: you’ve seen us at our highs and lows. You’ve seen our makeups and breakups, drunk vacations, and a few ugly cries,” the pair, who cowrote the book with “Everything Iconic” podcast host Danny Pellegrino, began in the introduction. “You’ve witnessed us trying to make music with trumpets and robot voices, crushing s–t with bulldozers, and staring businesses. We’ve lost love ones, fought over comedy, modeled in sexy photo shoots and kicked doors in drag. And let’s not forget our old friend, the lovely SUR dumpster.”

Sandoval, 36, has starred on Vanderpump Rules alongside Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney and Lisa Vanderpump since season 1, which premiered in January 2013. Ariana, 34, joined the cast during season 2.

“A few seasons back on the show, we stared talking about a cocktail book. Everywhere we went, people would ask when it was coming,” the bartenders wrote. “Truth is, throughout that time we were always creating new cocktails. We wanted them to be epic.”

The Bravo stars, who started dating in between seasons 2 and 3 of the series, concluded their intro with a note to their readers.

“Before we get started, remember to drink responsibility, or at least hide it well. We aren’t the morality police, but don’t f–king drink and drive,” they penned. “And don’t drink and rage-text. … Finally it’s tradition to say a few words before drinking with friends, so we want to leave you with a a little toast: Raise your glass high, this one’s for you.”

Fancy AF Cocktails, which features over 200 pages of recipes and photos, is available now.

Scroll through for seven takeaways from the book: