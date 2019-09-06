



Showing support. Despite Jax Taylor having an often bumpy dynamic with his Vanderpump Rules costar James Kennedy, he praised the DJ for the improvements he has made to better himself.

Jax, 40, replied to a fan’s question on Thursday, September 5, about how James, 27, got his job back at SUR after being fired.

“To be honest I’ve spoken to James maybe 3 times in the last year in passing for a few minutes each time,” Jax tweeted. “I gotta give him credit, he’s made a lot of positive changes and he looks a lot healthier. Proud of him, the dj life can be rough but it looks like he has it under control.”

Jax then responded to another fan’s inquiry about whether James has thought about getting a prescription for Antabuse, which is used to treat the drinking habits of recovering alcoholics. To this, Jax noted that it is “not our business.”

“That’s for him, his girlfriend [Raquel Leviss] and his family to discuss,” he continued. “Well all need to just take care of ourselves unless they ask for help.”

James spoke with Us Weekly on August 28 about how he is prioritizing his sobriety and music. At the time, the “Feeling You” artist revealed to Us that he was “10 weeks” sober.

“It’s been really good. Everything’s beautiful,” he told Us. “I’ve been focusing on my sobriety and it’s been going really well. … Music has been just so good lately. I haven’t been procrastinating on s–t.”

James also commented on Jax’s recent decision to block several of their Vanderpump Rules castmates on Instagram, including Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute. The DJ chalked the choice up to something Taylor does “when he gets mad,” noting that he “doesn’t mind blocking people because he just doesn’t really care about Instagram.”

Jax has since reunited with Kristen, 36, despite unfollowing her on social media. “He loves me, he loves me not… HE LOVES ME 🌼 @mrjaxtaylor,” she captioned a pic of the pair via Instagram on Monday, September 2.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!