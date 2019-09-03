



Friends again? Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor reunited with costar Kristen Doute on Monday, September 2, two weeks after she revealed he blocked her on social media for an unknown reason.

“He loves me, he loves me not… HE LOVES ME 🌼 @mrjaxtaylor,” Kristen, 36, captioned an Instagram picture that shows her gazing coyly at the SUR bartender, 40, who is looking back at her with his hands put up to his face in prayer.

The pals are seemingly back in a good place. Jax shared an Instagram Story shortly afterward that showed a handful of friends — including Kristen — swimming in the pool at the new Los Angeles-area home that he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright.

In response to reports in late August that Jax had unfollowed many of his Pump Rules costars due to something that happened at his wedding, Kristen confirmed that he had actually hit the block button on her account.

“Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE,” she tweeted at the time, before giving a sweet shout-out to Brittany, 30. “But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

Days prior, Us Weekly reported that Jax had unfollowed Kristen, and castmates Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Ariana, 34, for her part, was also on hand at Jax and Brittany’s Labor Day pool party along with Dayna Kathan, Jayme Foxx and more friends. From the looks of social media, Sandoval was not on hand for the celebration.

Sandoval shared the role of best man with his TomTom partner Tom Schwartz at Jax and Brittany’s Kentucky wedding in June. Ariana, along with Kristen, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder all served as bridesmaids, with Katie Maloney acting as matron of honor.

In July, Stassi’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, hinted that her daughter and Kristen had a falling out after the T-shirt designer was visibly absent from the Next Level Basic author’s engagement party to Beau Clark.

“It’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had,” Dayna responded to one social media follower who asked why Kristen wasn’t there. “Somethings just take time.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!