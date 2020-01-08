Not having it! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix fired back after Jax Taylor implied that she is a lesbian.

Taylor, 40, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, on Tuesday, January 7, after the season 8 premiere of Pump Rules. During the aftershow, a viewer called in with a question for the SUR bartender: “[Do] you feel like Tom Sandoval is removed from your wedding and being as involved just because he’s jealous? … He’s about to fall behind the group. He’s not gonna get married because Ariana doesn’t want it, probably not gonna have kids ‘cause Ariana doesn’t want it.”

Taylor interrupted the caller by mumbling under his breath, “She likes women.”

Cartwright, 30, looked over at her husband and said, “Don’t say that! Don’t say that.”

“Sorry,” the former model responded. “I didn’t mean that. I’m sorry!”

A wide-eyed Andy Cohen then asked Taylor, “You think Ariana likes women? What do you mean you didn’t mean it? You just said it.”

Taylor attempted to brush off his remark as “an accident,” while a visibly annoyed Cartwright told him he “shouldn’t have said that.” The Kentucky native then defended Madix, saying, “She likes everybody — just like most of us do!” Taylor ultimately backed down and said, “Just own it. That’s fine. Just don’t lie about it.”

Later in the night, Madix, 34, took to Twitter to set the record straight. “I DO like women 😂 AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it?” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#thisisnthard” and a GIF of Full House character Michelle Tanner looking annoyed.

i DO like women 😂 AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard pic.twitter.com/bJwC0VWmZe — Ariana “Buy My Book” Madix (@ariana2525) January 8, 2020

During season 7 of the Bravo reality series, Sandoval, 36, infamously outed his girlfriend for hooking up with their costar Lala Kent. Madix later called out the TomTom co-owner, telling viewers, “Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.