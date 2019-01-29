Not his story to tell. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was extremely hurt after her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, told his friends that she once hooked up with Lala Kent.

Tom, 35, went to a cigar bar with costars James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal on the Monday, January 28, episode of the Bravo reality series. The guys started talking about their respective girlfriends’ past “dips in the lady pond,” which prompted Sandoval to expose NSFW details about Ariana and Lala’s tryst.

“Ariana and Lala had been all day drinking and they’re wasted,” Sandoval explained. “They’re in my car and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you climb in the back seat? I just wanna eat your p—sy.’ Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f—king town, dude.”

Jax, 39, later asked Lala, 28, about Sandoval’s allegations, which the SUR hostess quickly denied. However, she later confirmed during a confessional that the story was true.

“Did this happen with Ariana and myself? Yes,” Lala said. “Am I about to blow Ariana’s spot up with Jax and Brittany [Cartwright] right now? Hell no.”

Ariana eventually called out Sandoval for trying “to sound cool in front of a bunch of guys,” but he tried play it off. “It’s not that big of a deal,” he told her.

The former cheerleader later got candid about her feelings. “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends,” she said. “My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

In December 2018, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed that she once had a secret romance with a female castmate, but refused to give her name.

“I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it,” she explained at the time. “Lala had fun back in the day before she was locked down. It was, like, ‘Let’s live it up.’”

Lala got engaged to Randall Emmett in September 2018, nearly 10 months after they went public with their relationship. Tom, meanwhile, came clean about his romance with Ariana in February 2014. He previously dated SURver Kristen Doute.

Sandoval told Us Weekly in December that he and Ariana will “probably never” get engaged, and she agreed. She added: “It’s not on the agenda for us.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

