Serving up some SUR-prises! Lala Kent opened up about her past relationships and revealed that she once dated a female castmate.

“You want me to spill the tea when I can’t spill the tea because you have to watch Vanderpump Rules season 7, baby,” Kent, 28, said on E! News’ Just the Sip show on Wednesday, December 12, confirming that her secret romance will be discussed on the current season of her hit Bravo show. Although she refused to “say who,” Daily Mail reported that Kent was seeing a costar who had a boyfriend at the time.

“Here’s the thing, I’m very much into the peepee that boys have. I like the d—k, but I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever do it again, you know? I like [my fiancé] Randall [Emmett] and that part of my life, but yeah, Lala had fun back in the day before she was locked down. It was, like, ‘Let’s live it up.’”

Even so, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder added that she’d consider inviting a third person into her relationship with Emmett, 47, down the line.

“Here’s the thing, I’m the type of person where I can’t say what I’m going to do tomorrow, you know? I could very much wake up in ten years and be, like, ‘Let’s spice things up,’” she noted. “I could wake up in ten years and be, like, ‘I want to be just the two of us and let’s just be, like, grandma and grandpa and chill in the two of us.’ I don’t shut anything out.”

Emmett proposed to the Utah native in September nearly 10 months after going public with their relationship. Kent exclusively told Us Weekly in November that the lovebirds aren’t in a rush to wed and “haven’t thought about one little detail” about their special day.

