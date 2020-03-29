Jax Taylor Says He Thinks Coronavirus Is a ‘Punishment’ From God

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor shared a post on social media on Sunday, March 29, that asserted the coronavirus pandemic is “a punishment” from God.

“I know a lot of people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am so sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs,” the 40-year-old wrote in a post on Twitter and Instagram. “I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world.”

“When we come out of this we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it,” he continued. “The true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us.”

“Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity,” he concluded, adding a crucifix and a heart. “He’s done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”

COVID-19 has infected more than 718,000 people worldwide, killing more than 33,000 worldwide and almost 2,500 in the U.S.

Taylor turned off the comments on his Instagram post, which had almost 4,000 likes before he deleted it and posted it on his Instagram Stories. He shared the same sentiment on Twitter, where several people agreed with his statement, writing “Amen.” Another wrote, “Nicely put Jax! My Husband and [I] were saying the same thing yesterday, look at this time as we are being given the grace to self reflect and always keep Faith in God.”

But others criticized the Bravo star, with one writing, “Please tell this to people who are sick and people with family and friends wo are sick and have died. I’m sure this will comfort them.”

One fan alluded to Taylor’s feuds with his reality TV costars, writing, “Well maybe you’ll be nice to people as well. Especially your friends.”

“Typical some one who likes to deflect,” the SUR bartender responded. “Byeeeee!”

Taylor — who has previously blocked Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Instagram — most recently feuded with Sandoval on Twitter. The pair, who haven’t been getting along on the show this season, argued after Taylor made a comment about Madix’s brother, Jeremy, on Twitter earlier this month, with the TomTom bar owner, 36, tweeting at Taylor to “stop posting fiction, get a hobby, & get off my nuts, u little whiny bitch.”

Taylor previously came at Sandoval via Twitter after they bickered over his pastor for his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

