Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding is set to air on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of Vanderpump Rules, but their newlywed bliss doesn’t last long.

In a midseason season 8 trailer, which Bravo released on Tuesday, the couple’s relationship is already rocky.

“You have the ability to control yourself,” Stassi Schroeder tells her ex-boyfriend in the teaser. “Are you the Hulk?”

Jax then puts his head in his hands.

“I’m thinking about my wedding, it just was so quick,” he says to Stassi. “Did I do the right thing?”

Jax and Brittany tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in June 2019. Two months after the nuptials, the SUR bartender was spotted without his wedding ring, but the Kentucky native insisted that they were in a good place.

“We have to laugh about stuff because, I mean, there are articles saying that our marriage is in trouble and stuff like that. I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Brittany told Us Weekly in August 2019. “We have been so solid. I don’t even worry about it because as long as we’re happy and we’re doing good, that’s all that matters, you know?”

She added at the time that “married life is awesome.”

“I think we’ve settled in very well. I’m just so excited,” Brittany told Us. “I love Jax so much so everything’s been going great. Hopefully we’ll be able to have a family and stuff. We’re doing great. We are very, very, very happy right now.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Stassi and Kristen Doute are still arguing.

“We’re not sisters,” Stassi tells her estranged friend during a fight.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest moments from the midseason trailer: