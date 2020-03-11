Tom Sandoval has reached his limit. The Vanderpump Rules star publicly fired back at Jax Taylor as he continues to tweet about their fallout.

The 36-year-old TomTom co-owner was prompted to reply when Jax, 40, made a comment about Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy.

“How about the fact that Jeremy, Ariana’s brother can’t work at Tom Tom because he doesn’t have the right look … are you f—king kidding me? What look do you need to have?” the SUR bartender wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, March 10. “#PumpRules this is about how you treat your girlfriend’s brother?”

In a second since-deleted post, Jax added, “Telling your [girlfriend’s] brother you belong at a tiki bar, not Tom Tom when he’s hurting for shifts? No that’s insane, Jeremy is a lot better looking and a better bartender [than] half the staff at Tom Tom. So sit [in] your pretty house while your younger brother struggles.”

Tom fired back, denying his castmate’s claims.

“When people talk s—t about u and don’t @ u, or the people they r talking about.. (@jeremymadix1) it should tell u a lot about who they r, and what they r saying…” Tom wrote. “@mrjaxtaylor stop posting fiction, get a hobby, & get off my nuts, u little whiny bitch.”

Jax then alleged that Jeremy, who has appeared on the Bravo hit in the past, gave him his information.

“@jeremymadix1 did you not say this to me at dinner the other day? Kind of a random thing to make up, guess will just see at the reunion,” he tweeted. “Or asking him for 1 percent of his start up because he lived in your apartment and paid rent. Wow, yeah you’re a good friend all right.”

Jax previously came for Tom via Twitter as their drama over Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding pastor plays out on season 8 of the series.

“It seems like he’s angry and projecting,” Tom told Us Weekly exclusively about Jax’s tweets last month. “Jax will say that I’m doing everything for the wrong reasons. Try to discredit me in any way he can. Again authenticity is important to me and anything I ever do and say on the show is to be truthful, open and honest about my life and how I am feeling.”

He added: “I don’t see a changed person when he acts like this. What’s most upsetting is when Jax says things that he knows are not true just to try to hurt me.”

More recently, Tom told Us that he is more “reasonable” than Jax. “Jax is more the unreasonable one,” he said. “And we’re going to clash over that stuff.”

