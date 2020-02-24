Tom Schwartz is in the middle of Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor’s drama once again. The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly exclusively that he feels like a “child of divorce” while dealing with his feuding costars.

“It’s been like that since the beginning,” Schwartz told Us while celebrating National Margarita Day With Patrón Tequila in New York City. “I know they love each other, but it’s been a constant in their relationship. They’re bickering a lot and they butt heads and they both have strong personalities. I’m always trying to mediate, put myself in the other person’s shoes and bring them back together and they’ve always resolved every quarrel they’ve been in but, this one is the most intense by far. And what you’ve seen is just the beginning. It was very uncomfortable for me.”

Jax, 40, and Sandoval, 36, argued during the Tuesday, February 18, episode of Vanderpump Rules after the TomTom co-owner confronted Jax and Brittany Cartwright about their wedding pastor Ryan Dotson’s past remarks about the LGBTQ community. (Dotson told Page Six that he is “neither transphobic nor homophobic” after his comments made headlines.)

Jax added fuel the fire when he fired off several tweets about Sandoval after the episode aired.

“He does that from time to time,” Schwartz told Us about Jax’s tweets. “He has a tendency to spiral. He’s kind of impulsive. He’s mercurial. He’s Jax Taylor. And then he sort of recalibrate and he calms down and I think he’s settled down now.”

While both Sandoval and Schwartz served as the co-best men in Jax and Brittany’s June 2019 nuptials, the drama surrounding the wedding is far from over, according to Schwartz and wife Katie Maloney.

“It was beautiful and I mean the Tom and Jax thing, it’s like a roller coaster of emotions,” Schwartz told Us about the wedding, which will air on Bravo in the upcoming weeks. “I mean, I think there’s at least four ups and five downs, and I don’t even know where it stands now, but I think it’ll be fun to watch. … If it’s awful for me to experience, it’s fun for people to watch.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.