Stassi Schroeder was so upset by Kristen Doute’s remarks during the March 24 aftershow that the two women argued over text message for an hour.

“In a couple years, no one could give a s—t about her f—king podcast,” Kristen quipped to a shocked Brittany Cartwright. “Who wants to hear in 10 years a 40-year-old on a pop culture podcast? … Stassi Schroeder, you are much younger than me and bitch, you were nothing a few years ago.”

While Kristen took to Twitter to say she didn’t want her remarks to be “misconstrued,” Stassi wasn’t buying it.

“I just watched a VPR aftershow where it feels like I was insulting @stassi work ethic,” the T-shirt designer said. “I [100 percent] think Stass has built a brand for herself and I’ve always been proud of her. I was angry about the wine company at that time and I want to publicly correct my opinion.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host fired back, “I’ve never once said a word about the things @kristendoute work on. Cool, that you’re ‘not apologizing’ for making fun of my podcast/how I’m probably going to come crashing down/that no one will want to listen to it when I’m 40.”

Kristen then called Stassi out for airing more of their dirty laundry: “And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour.”

Stassi and Kristen’s Twitter feud came after the former besties argued about their Witches of WeHo wine line on the March 24 episode. Katie Maloney, who works with them on the company, also slammed Kristen’s James Mae clothing line on the episode.

