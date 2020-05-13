The cast of Vanderpump Rules always brings it during the reunion — even over the computer.

Stassi Schroeder revealed on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast that the reunion was supposed to tape on April 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the taping was postponed.

“The reunion is the worst day of the year. I dread it. … It’s a f—king 14-hour day,” the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author quipped at the time. “You have to get there at 7 in the morning and you normally don’t leave until 10 p.m. It’s all day of just rehashing s—t. … We have, like, two or three dressing rooms that we’re all stuffed in. It’s basically, like, choosing who you want to hang out with. I, like, claim a room and so it’s like, if somebody walks into a room that I’ve been hanging out in, it’s kind of like, ‘Why are you here?’”

After weeks of sitting at home, however, Stassi had a change of heart.

“That was actually a great day because it gave me a reason to do glam for two hours,“ she said on the “Bitch Bible” podcast on Tuesday, May 12. “I really do enjoy having a task and having something to do. And they couldn’t monitor how much we drank. So I just got s—tfaced. … Because they couldn’t come slap you on the wrist.”

Andy Cohen hosted the virtual get-together, which was recorded on April 30. According to Bravo’s upcoming TV schedule, the season 8 reunion will air on Tuesday, May 19. And after a “Secrets Revealed” episode the following Tuesday, the three-part reunion will kick off on Tuesday, June 2.

Scroll through to see what the cast has had to say about the upcoming special: