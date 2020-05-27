Vanderpump Rules viewers rooting for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute to make amends during the upcoming season 8 reunion may be disappointed.

During a recent chat with costar Lala Kent on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author reflected on the her friendship with Kristen, 37, which came to a dramatic end during the May 19 finale.

“I would have been sad [watching the finale] if the reunion went a little differently. But I got so annoyed at the reunion and pissed off at people that I’m like, ‘F—k this anyway,’” Stassi explained. “I’m so sick of people giving me a hard time because I’m not allowed to chose who I want to hang out with.”

Stassi went on to defend her decision to distance herself from Kristen, which she says social media users have attacked her for.

“If I hear that I am a mean girl one more time for making my own decisions one more time I’m going to be like, ‘Fine. I’m a f—king mean girl,’” she quipped.

Stassi and Katie Maloney argued with Kristen during season 8 over how the James Mae designer handled her split from Brian Carter. Both Stassi and Katie, 33, have since revealed that there is more to the story than fans see on the Bravo series.

“This is the opposite of a black-and-white situation,” Stassi said last month on her podcast. “These feelings started to develop two years ago.”

During the same episode, Katie alleged that Kristen made them look bad on the reality show.

“It became really difficult when she would defend him so aggressively to us on camera but then off-camera, it was a very different situation. She still wanted to have these heart to hearts and a shoulder to cry on and we would still obviously offer that to her because she was our best friend and we still were supportive of her,” Katie said on “Straight Up With Stassi” in April. “But then, the next time we talked about it on camera, it was the same thing again where she would be aggressively defending him and coming after us and treating us like we were horrible friends for putting in this position, the position she had put herself in.”

Kristen, meanwhile, told Us Weekly earlier this month that she didn’t feel any resolution with her former besties at the reunion.

“I don’t honestly know. I mean, I said my piece in the kindest way that I could,” she told Us. “I got a taste of how they feel, but nothing’s moved forward since then.”

While Bravo has yet to officially announce Vanderpump Rules season 9, Stassi is already planning for the future.

“We need a spinoff with those of us who are in this transition period,” she told Lala. “We’re too old to do the stupid s—t I used to do on seasons 1 and 2 of Vanderpump Rules. Life is a little different now. I’ve grown up a tad but we’re too young to be Housewives material. Can someone find a transitional show for us?”