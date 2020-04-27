The tea has been spilled! Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney opened up about the off-camera incident that led to the end of their friendship with Kristen Doute.

“It’s such a layered thing,” Katie, 33, explained on Stassi’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast on Friday, April 24, as the 31-year-old added in agreement, “It’s not simple at all.”

“This is the opposite of a black-and-white situation,” Stassi continued. “These feelings started to develop two years ago.”

Stassi and Katie allegedly agreed to help Kristen, 37, organically address her former relationship with ex Brian Carter on camera before production on the Bravo show’s seventh season began. However, Stassi claimed that Kristen “defended Carter as if these conversations had never happened” and added that she “made us look like bitches.”

“It became really difficult when she would defend him so aggressively to us on camera but then off-camera, it was a very different situation,” Katie explained. “She still wanted to have these heart to hearts and a shoulder to cry on and we would still obviously offer that to her because she was our best friend and we still were supportive of her.”

The Night Zero actress continued, “But then, the next time we talked about it on camera, it was the same thing again where she would be aggressively defending him and coming after us and treating us like we were horrible friends for putting in this position, the position she had put herself in.”

Though it appeared from Kristen’s viewpoint that Stassi and Katie put an end to their friendship over her rocky romance with the 46-year-old author, the duo claimed that Carter was not the cause of the feud. “We’re not mad that you’re in a s–tty relationship,” the Next Level Basic author declared. “I am mad that you are making us look like bad friends.”

Back in January, Kristen spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her fallout with Stassi and Katie. At the time, she explained how she “just thought maybe there’d be a little more understanding” from her former pals’ regarding Carter.

“I thought I could confide in my two best friends and have my girl venting sesh. All women do it, every single one of us, whether you’re married or just dating, you all complain about our dudes to each other,” she said. “So I thought it would be a little more understanding about that and just let me learn these lessons on my own rather than telling me to kick rocks.”

Meanwhile, Kristen has plenty to be happy about in regards to her love life. Last month, the James Mae CEO confirmed that she was in a new romantic relationship but refrained from identifying the individual. However, Us broke the news on Friday, April 24, that her mystery man’s name is Alex Menache.

