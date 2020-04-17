Losing hope? When it comes to wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is having a hard time keeping a positive outlook.

The reality TV personality, 31, joined a virtual launch party hosted by Loverboy and Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula to celebrate the newest line of Loverboy spritz on Thursday, April 16. While discussing how she’s been adjusting to quarantine life with fiancé Beau Clark, the Next Level Basic author opened up about how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the couple’s upcoming nuptials.

“We’re trying to stay optimistic that things will sort itself out,” she told her fellow Bravo personalities. “I was thinking about that the other day. I was like, ‘Well I already have my dresses,’ but are people actually making them right now? Because that’s not essential. You know what I mean? … I’ve, like, given up the dream of having an awesome, big wedding. I won’t be crushed if it doesn’t happen. I give zero f–ks at this point.”

Schroeder and Clark, who got engaged in July 2019, were set to tie the knot in Italy this October. In March, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host tweeted about the struggle of trying to organize a wedding that she isn’t completely sure will actually happen.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” she sarcastically wrote via Twitter. “Def recommend.”

Though they’re still uncertain about when they’ll be walking down the aisle, the pair have been settling into their new home — and mostly getting along fine.

“People ask me this and they’re like, ‘So what’s it like to finally live with Beau?’ And I’m like, it really did feel like we lived together before,” Schroeder said on Thursday. “He literally lived right down the street a block away … I don’t know, it’s like we’re experiencing honeymoon hell. Like, we’re forced to be in the home that we just bought but we can’t do anything fun.”

Two days before telling the Summer House stars to “stay tuned” for more updates about the wedding, Bravo fans were caught off-guard by a now-deleted comment from Schroeder on Erin Foster‘s Instagram page. When Foster, 37, wrote that it was the perfect time “to already have had your wedding,” Schroeder simply replied, “Preach.” While fans were convinced the comment meant she and Clark had secretly tied the knot, a source told Us Weekly at the time that they aren’t officially married just yet.