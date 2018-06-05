Don’t count out the Wirkus Twins just yet! Lauren and Ashley Wirkus teased their “exciting” future exclusively to Us Weekly after news broke they are exiting Summer House ahead of season 3.

“Much has been speculated about the Summer House cast over the last few days. Regretfully, we can confirm that we will not be full-time cast members for the third season,” the sisters said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, June 5. “We depart Summer House with nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years.”

“Although our time on Summer House is over, the Wirkus Circus is not,” the pair added. “We’re currently in active discussions about the future and can assure everyone that exciting things are on the horizon for our 2018 summer and beyond!”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 4, that Lauren and Ashley would not appear as series regulars on season 3 of the Bravo series. Stephen McGee, another original cast member is also leaving the show, along with season 2 additions Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera.

However, an insider also noted that “no one is a leaving on bad terms” and it is possible that the twins, Stephen, Amit and Danielle could still pop up for cameos during season 3. The remaining season 2 cast members — Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula — are all expected to return for a third season.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 3 of Summer House.

