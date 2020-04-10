Here comes the bride … and LVP? There’s a good chance that Teddi Mellencamp may run into her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Vanderpump at their mutual friend Stassi Schroeder’s wedding, but she isn’t worried either way.

“I think it would be fine,” the accountability coach, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing the Bravo reality show’s upcoming 10th season. “Even after Lisa and I had our issues, we still saw one another at Denise [Richards’] wedding and we were fine.”

Mellencamp went on to say that she believes the focus should be on the bride and groom during their big day and not her past drama with Vanderpump, who quit RHOBH in 2019.

“Anytime you go to a wedding, hopefully you’re not making it about yourself and your personal issues,” she told Us. “I would assume the priority will be on Stassi and Beau.”

In the meantime, the “Teddie Tea” podcast host is sending positive vibes to Schroeder, 31, and her fiancé, Beau Clark, who may have to postpone their wedding in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody knows how long things are gonna happen, and everything is just day by day, one foot in front of the other,” she told Us.

The Vanderpump Rules stars, who got engaged in July 2019, are set to tie the knot in October in Rome. However, Italy has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 spread, leading the government to put the entire country on lockdown in mid-March.

Schroeder and Clark, 40, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 31 that they are keeping the faith and even recently bought their plane tickets, which she noted are “really cheap right now.” Clark also assured viewers that his relatives who live in Italy “are all healthy, but they’re not allowed to leave, like, 200 meters from their homes” due to the “crazy quarantine” restrictions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

