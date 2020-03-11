Calling him out! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark revealed how they really felt when Randall Emmett mistakenly posted their “Save the Date” card online.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 10, a caller asked the engaged couple about their thoughts on Randall, 48, sharing the private details of their upcoming nuptials on Instagram.

“Angry AF,” the Next Level Basic author, 31, said in response. “I know he didn’t do it on purpose, but we had to go and change the password.”

While continuing to answer fans’ calls, the couple opened up about the one quality their partner possesses that they love the most. “I couldn’t live without his sense of humor,” Stassi said, while Beau, 39, added, “I was gonna say [her] sarcasm.”

The duo also dished on the intimate details of their sex life ahead of their fall wedding. “I do get lazy,” Stassi confessed, revealing she will text Beau about making love. “I’m like, ‘Hey, we should have sex tonight.”

Earlier this month, Randall accidentally leaked the private details of Stassi and Beau’s “Save the Date” card details to Instagram. In doing so, he unveiled the private website and password for invited individuals to RSVP to the early October event. The wedding website’s password has since been changed.

Beau proposed to the Vanderpump Rules star in July 2019 after 10 months of dating. “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍,” Stassi wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the pair rejoicing together.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively last month, Stassi admitted that she and Beau were “trying” to conceive before their summer engagement occurred.

“I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married,” she explained to Us on February 4. “I just cannot wait to be a mom. And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”

Stassi added that she’s excited to have “all the Italian wine” at her October ceremony and is “holding off” on becoming a mother for the time being.