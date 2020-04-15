Already married? Stassi Schroeder raised eyebrows among Vanderpump Rules fans on Tuesday, April 14, in a now-deleted comment on Erin Foster‘s Instagram page.

Foster, 37, posted “Not to brag, but what a time to already have had your wedding,” via the social media site and Schroeder, 31, was quick to comment “Preach.” After her comment, fans wondered if she meant that she and Beau Clark had already gotten married.

The comments by Foster and Schroeder have since been erased and it would be quite a surprise if the reality stars did get married, as they were planning to tie the knot in October in Italy. She recently tweeted about the struggle of planning a wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host tweeted on March 26. “Def recommend.”

Schroeder’s costars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their worries for the wedding, knowing that Italy had been shut down due to the horrific pandemic.

“They’re dealing with a lot. Especially getting married overseas,” Sandoval, 36, said on March 1. “With the coronavirus and everything, it’s just [tough].”

Schwartz, 37, said he’s hopeful the pair “can figure everything out.” He added, “I’ll do anything I can to help out.”

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, are also hoping for a baby in the next year, a source close to the pair recently told Us exclusively.

“Stassi wants to get pregnant,” an insider said in March. “She wants to get the wedding plans done with, her [Next Level Basic] book tour and their house renovations and go for the baby. Stassi is the kind of woman that knows what she wants and she knows what she has in Beau and wants a future with him quickly.”

Her book tour has been canceled amid the virus, which she announced on her Instagram Story on March 12. “Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule,” she said. “The bigger point here is that this is really scary and it’s really sad. I was really looking forward to meeting all of you guys and being out there. We just have to stay safe and hopefully I’ll be seeing you all in a few months.”