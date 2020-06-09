Sharing her side. Brittany Cartwright insists she wasn’t involved in any racist actions or name-calling following former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers’ comments about her experience on set.

“I had NOTHING to do with that,” Cartwright, 31, wrote via Instagram on June 5, in the comments of her Black Lives Matter post, which have since been turned off. “She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

A week prior, Stowers, also 31, who was on the Bravo series during season 4, opened up about what it was like to be the only black cast member during an Instagram Live discussion. She also talked about her affair with Cartwright’s now-husband, Jax Taylor, and how the cast reacted to the cheating scandal, saying she felt under attack.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done, like, a thousand times — they wanted to attack me instead of him,” Stowers said on June 2. “It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. [They said] ‘I was wrong and I was this and I was that,’ calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

After an Instagram follower asked Cartwright to weigh in on her involvement in racist actions against Stowers, she denied any part in it but explained that she was upset by the cheating incident.

“She hurt me really bad and never once apologized,” the Kentucky native wrote. “I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair.”

Cartwright revealed that she did yell at Stowers after she hooked up with Taylor, 40.

“[I] did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did,” Cartwright continued. “If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”

The Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky alum also noted that she had nothing to do with Stowers’ story about Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute calling the police on her in the past.

“I had nothing to do with any cops,” Cartwright explained. “She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.”

Stowers recalled during her Instagram Live that Schroeder and Doute alerted authorities after they saw a photo on the Daily Mail of a light-skinned African-American woman with tattoos, who was accused of robbing people. The pair claimed it was her. Both of the reality stars have since apologized publicly.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” the Next Level Basic author, 31, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 7. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

She addressed Stowers directly, writing, “My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute, 37, for her part, explained that “although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith].”

She added: “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Cartwright’s husband has not spoken out about a resurfaced tweet from December 2017 in which he alleged that Stowers was “wanted by the police.”