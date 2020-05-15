Brittany Cartwright Compares Husband Jax Taylor to a Girl on Their Period

Vanderpump Rules fans have been following Jax Taylor’s ups and downs for eight seasons, but no one knows him better than wife Brittany Cartwright.

“[The biggest misconception about Jax is] that he’s always a bad guy, because he’s not at all. He does stupid things and he makes stupid mistakes, but so does everybody else. So does everybody else on our show,” the 31-year-old Kentucky native told Stassi Schroeder on her “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast on Friday, May 15. “He goes through these ups and downs, emotional waves, as you know. He’s like a girl on their period sometimes.”

Schroeder, 31, agreed, “Totally! That’s exactly what he seems like.”

Cartwright went on to say that Taylor, 40, has “mood swings or something.”

“If can be very difficult to deal with,” she admitted. “But for majority of the time, he is not that person. He’s fun, he’s sweet, he’s kind, he treats me good.”

The SURVer added that Taylor’s behavior is “magnified” on the Bravo show.

“Especially this half of the end of the season,” Cartwright said. “People just see that Jax and they don’t realize it’s not everything, it’s not our entire life. … I stand my ground and I stay firm. … I feel like a lot of people think I let him walk all over [me], do crazy things and that I don’t care, but really I do care and it makes me really upset.”

Cartwright and Taylor tied the knot in June 2019. After viewers watched them exchange vows during season 8, the bartender has seemingly started to spiral. Even the reality show’s producers have commented on his behavior.

“Historically, Jax has acted out and self-sabotaged when things weren’t exciting enough in his life,” a producer suggested on an enhanced episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired on Tuesday, May 12. “It seemed like he was having a wedding comedown … not consciously realizing why he was acting out.”

The producer added that Taylor “gets moody and lashes out at people.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.