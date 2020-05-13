What’s going down behind-the-scenes of Vanderpump Rules is proving to be more entertaining than what’s happening onscreen. As Jax Taylor struggles to find happiness on the Bravo series, producers shared their perspective on the reality star’s journey.

“Historically, Jax has acted out and self-sabotaged when things weren’t exciting enough in his life,” a producer suggested on an enhanced episode episode of the series that aired on Tuesday, May 12. “It seemed like he was having a wedding comedown … not consciously realizing why he was acting out.”

Fans watched Jax, 40, and Brittany Cartwright happily tie the knot earlier this season, but the SUR bartender has seemingly started to spiral in the weeks following their wedding.

“He’s still very much ‘Jax’ and gets moody and lashes out at people,” the producer explained, noting that Brittany “didn’t cure” her husband “of all his issues.”

Jax admitted that he was struggling to settle into married life during Tuesday’s episode, which made Brittany, 31, concerned that he was going to be unfaithful again. (The twosome briefly split during season 6 after he admitted to having an affair with former SURver Faith Stowers.)

“I feel like when Jax did cheat on me, I didn’t see very much of him, or he would try to be gone from the house a lot,” the Kentucky native told the cameras. “It just almost feels a little repetitive of things that we’ve been through in the past. I don’t want it to ever get that bad again.”

Jax, meanwhile, headed to the gym several times during the episode to work out his anger. “You can look at my phone and track where I’m going if you don’t believe me,” he told his wife.

“I’ve worked really hard to forgive Jax for cheating on me. And even though I’ve forgiven him, it’s impossible to forget,” Brittany admitted during another confessional. “It just stirred it all up again.”

The twosome also argued when Lala Kent put Jax on speakerphone while sitting with Brittany.

“No, actually, Jax, I said, ‘What is going on with you where you’re spiraling out of control? These are the same things you did to me before.’ That’s what I mean,” Brittany told Jax over the phone. “It’s hard for me to deal with when all of a sudden you’re going crazy on all of my friends.”

While Jax’s journey will continue on the season 8 finale of Vanderpump Rules next week, Scheana Shay made headlines after an editor on the reality series admitted that she tries to embarrass the “Good As Gold” singer on purpose.

“If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in. … [The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be Death by a Million Embarrassments,” editor Bri Dellinger admitted on a since-deleted episode of the “Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley.”

Scheana, for his part, has been vocal about his unhappy she is with her season 8 story line.

“It’s just like I’ve become this one dimensional, desperate, cringey person who has like nothing else going on,” she said on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast on Tuesday. “I take the hand I’ve been given and I try and make the best out of it you know, and I know that I’ve always been a very respectful, professional, compliant person and I will continue to be that. I do love my job. I hate the way it makes me feel but I do love my job.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.