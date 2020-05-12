Scheana Shay has gone silent amid the drama with Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger, but the SURver’s social media activity speaks for itself.

The 35-year-old reality TV personality “liked” a series of tweets from supportive fans after Dellinger admitted she tries to embarrass Scheana on the Bravo series on purpose.

“A vindictive woman who is pouting over a never-existing friendship, IS NOT someone who you’d WANT To be friends with ANYWAY! Ugh! I hope Bri gets demoted! #JusticeForScheana,” one tweet “liked” by Scheana reads.

A second tweet states, “Team @scheana the way the editors are treating her is straight trash. She deserves better.”

“LMAO imagine editing a show with Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi etc. Etc. as the cast and you choose SCHEANA to be the one to embarrass,” a third tweet reads. “This S T I N K S. #PumpRules.”

Scheana made headlines on Monday, May 11, after Dellinger spoke about her friendships — or lack thereof — with the Bravo cast during an appearance on the “Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley.”

“If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” the editor said in the since-deleted podcast episode. “[The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be Death By a Million Embarrassments.”

The “Good As Gold” songstress has expressed her concerns about her portrayal on Vanderpump Rules in the past.

“I mean, I’m not happy with my story line or whatever you want to call it, because it’s a very small percentage of my life that you’re seeing,” Scheana told Canadian outlet Global News in March. “Yes, I can be annoying and yes, I can be overly flirty. A lot of other women on the show are like that too but you’re not seeing that. You’re seeing other people’s careers and lives outside of the restaurant but you don’t see mine.”

Dellinger, however, disagrees.

“I feel like she just has short-term memory because we’ve shown a lot of her story,” she said on the podcast. “I understand why she’s bitter in some ways. You know, we do poke fun at her, but she’s just so funny.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.