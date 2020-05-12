Is justice for Scheana Shay being served? The Vanderpump Rules star has been very vocal in recent weeks about her role on season 8 of the Bravo series — and it’s safe to say she isn’t happy with how she’s being portrayed.

The 35-year-old SURver helped launched the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff in 2013. As one of Lisa Vanderpump’s longtime employees, Scheana sat down with Lisa’s costar Brandi Glanville during the show’s backdoor pilot. The conversation marked the first time that the two women publicly discussed Scheana’s affair with Brandi’s then-husband Eddie Cibrian.

While the cast has grown over the years, Scheana has remained a full-time cast member. During more recent seasons, however, the “Good As Gold” singer has been upset about her screen time being reduced to story lines about her love life.

“I headlined a show [in Las Vegas] and it is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my career. It was literally life-changing and when I moved I was a different person, but you never even saw the transition,” Scheana said in March 2020. “You didn’t see anything. It was just like, ‘Oh, she lives in Marina now.’ And I’m like, I’ve been in another state for the last six months and doing a job six nights a week. It was a huge part of my life. And I felt like that was a huge missed opportunity by production because there is some crazy s–t that we got into in Vegas. … They missed a lot of good content. I wish I was vlogging back then because, oh my God, it would’ve been so lit, but probably for the better.”

Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger later admitted that she tries to embarrass Scheana on the series.

“If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” the editor quipped on the “Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley” in May 2020. (The episode has since been deleted.)

“[The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be Death By a Million Embarrassments,” Dillinger added, noting that Scheana’s argument that newbie Dayna Kathan gets a better edit is “disingenuous.”

She explained: “The first few seasons [Bravo showed] her music, she had her dream of being a musician and they focused on that so, you know, it’s the same thing. It’s like, Dayna’s an aspiring comedian. That’s along the same lines of what the premise of these actor/waiters are, that they’re here to pursue a different dream and here they are in a restaurant so I feel like she just has short-term memory because we’ve shown a lot of her story.”

While Bravo has yet to publicly comment on Dillinger’s remarks, Scheana acknowledged the podcast by “liking” a series of tweets. Scheana also seemingly sent Andy Cohen the quotes, writing, “Hey @Andy I have some tea for you … check your DMs!”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

