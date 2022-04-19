Revisit Brandi Glanville’s Feud With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

Divorce drama! Brandi Glanville feuded with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his current wife, LeAnn Rimes, for nearly a decade after his headline-making cheating scandal.

The reality star’s issues with Rimes began when the singer was rumored to be having an affair with Cibrian in 2008 after they costarred in the film Northern Lights together. Glanville originally blamed Rimes for the actor’s infidelity, claiming the songwriter was obsessed with her then-husband.

“LeAnn is a stalker,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly at the time. “She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary. People are going to say it takes two to tango and I get that, but at some point LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance.”

Glanville’s stalking allegations came shortly before news broke of the Country Comfort star’s affair with Vanderpump Rules star Schaena Shay. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2010.

“Eddie and I have decided to take some time apart,” Glanville told Us. “I want to do what is best for our children [Mason and Jake]. Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other.”

Cibrian and the Grammy winner tied the knot in 2011. When the “I Need You” singer was hospitalized in December 2012 for extreme anxiety, Glanville predicted the couple would likely divorce within the next 10 years.

“I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” the reality star claimed during an interview with Daily Pop. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.”

A series of back-and-forth allegations sprang from both camps following the Celebrity Big Brother contestant’s interview before the feud fizzled out in 2018.

“The three of us sat and talked for hours [and] hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over” Glanville tweeted in April 2018. They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

Four years later, Rimes confirmed that she and Glanville are still on good terms.

“Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” Rimes told Us at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

Scroll down to see how these three went from feuding to family: