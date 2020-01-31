It’s a small world in the 90210. Brandi Glanville is happy for her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, who just landed a new series, Country Comfort, with Katharine McPhee.

“Congrats to these two! Wow, we really have come a long way!” the 47-year-old Bravo personality wrote on Thursday, January 30, via Instagram.

Glanville then directed her followers to order her first book, Drinking and Tweeting, if they want to “know how it all started.”

The reality TV personality was married to Cibrian, 46, when he had an affair with LeAnn Rimes in 2009. The actor and Glanville, who shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, subsequently split after nearly 10 years of marriage. Cibrian married the 37-year-old country singer in 2011.

Glanville, who documented the end of her marriage in her first book, is also referring to her connection to McPhee. The Big Brother alum previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the American Idol alum’s husband, David Foster, who was married to Yolanda Hadid at the time. Hadid, 56, and Foster, 70, called it quits 2015 in after documenting their relationship for four seasons on the series.

The music producer married McPhee, who is 35 years younger than Foster, in June 2019.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Netflix was working on “a sitcom-type series similar to The Nanny” with McPhee “playing a Southern woman.” The streaming service confirmed the “Over It” singer would be playing struggling musician-turned-nanny to Cibrian’s onscreen kids on Thursday.

“With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” the press release for the show reads. “To her surprise, Bailey (McPhee) also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

While Cibrian has yet publicly thank Glanville for her support, the former couple are on good terms after she spent years publicly feuding with Rimes.

“I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself,” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. “We, that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason’s 6’4″ — he’s 16, gorgeous. Jake’s gorgeous and he knows it! But they’re so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people.”