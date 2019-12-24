Katharine McPhee Is in Talks for a ‘Nanny’-Like Netflix Sitcom





Katharine McPhee is smashing into Netflix. The actress, 35, signed a deal with the streaming giant, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. She’s working on “a sitcom-type series similar to The Nanny, but she will be playing a Southern woman, one insider reveals.

The Nanny, a CBS sitcom, aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, a Queens-based fashionista who moves in as the nanny for a wealthy New York City family.

The comedy will also include singing, the insider tells Us, which is perfect for McPhee, who got her big break on season 5 of American Idol in 2006. Since then, McPhee has been very busy. She released five albums between 2007 and 2017 and has appeared on many TV shows. She landed leading roles on NBC’s Smash and CBS’ Scorpion.

The actress also stars as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway, where she’ll continue until the show closes on January 5, 2020.

“I’ve always known that the Broadway culture is you work on Thanksgiving, you work on Christmas,” she recently told Us exclusively. “It’s a huge season for Broadway and I think it would be challenging if you were in a show for a year and you’re just exhausted and you wish you could have Thanksgiving off but, for me, I’m just so excited, so honored, to come into a show and close it and to be with the cast that I basically started with, made my Broadway debut and everyone seems to be excited this time of the year. I get to go out with a bang.”

In addition to her career success, 2019 was also a huge year for McPhee personally. In June, she married David Foster after three years of dating.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time about her 70-year-old husband. “Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”