David Foster Praises 'Beautiful' Wife Katharine McPhee in 'Waitress'





That’s amore! Katharine McPhee‘s portrayal of Jenna in Broadway’s closing run of Waitress already has a No. 1 fan — David Foster.

“It’s amazing, she’s the whole package,” the music producer, 70, told Us Weekly exclusively at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City on Thursday, December 5. “She’s beautiful, she sings great, she acts great and she lights up the stage.”

Foster admitted he’s seen his wife, 35, in the hit musical “probably about six times” between its runs in London and New York. McPhee will star in Waitress until the show’s curtain call on January 5, 2020. The show kicked off its final round of performances on November 25.

The Smash alum couldn’t stop naming her favorite qualities about her husband in an interview with Us in November.

“I just love his way of being,” McPhee said of Foster. “I love his everyday interactions with people, even when he just says hello to the doorman walking by, there’s just something charismatic about it.”

She continued, “I love the way he walks, I love the way he talks, I like all those things.”

Foster and McPhee first met on set of American Idol in 2006 before they sparked romance rumors in May 2017.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy,” a source told Us in November 2017. “They’re actually so cute together. They aren’t hiding it anymore … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

Us confirmed that Foster popped the question in July 2018 while the pair were vacationing in Italy. An insider told Us after their engagement that Foster was serious about his relationship with McPhee.

“David says Katharine is his true love and muse,” the source said at the time. “They do want to have a family.”

The couple tied the knot almost a year later at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London in June.

Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. McPhee, for her part, was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin