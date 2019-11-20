These are a few of her favorite things! Katharine McPhee listed the qualities she loves the most about her husband, David Foster, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 20.

“I just love his way of being,” McPhee, 35, told Us at Sardi’s Restaurant in New York City. “I love his everyday interactions with people, even when he just says hello to the doorman walking by, there’s just something charismatic about it.”

She added, “I love the way he walks, I love the way he talks, I like all those things.”

The actress will reprise her role as the final Jenna in Waitress on Broadway from November 25 until the show’s final performance on January 5, 2020. She told Us that she will be working on Thanksgiving and Christmas but her love for the job — and spending the holidays in New York City — makes it all worth it.

“I’ve always known that the Broadway culture is you work on Thanksgiving, you work on Christmas,” McPhee said. “It’s a huge season for Broadway and I think it would be challenging if you were in a show for a year and you’re just exhausted and you wish you could have Thanksgiving off but, for me, I’m just so excited, so honored, to come into a show and close it and to be with the cast that I basically started with, made my Broadway debut and everyone seems to be excited this time of the year. I get to go out with a bang.”

McPhee said her mother and friends are going to visit her during the holiday season. “I’ll do my best to make it as Christmassy and Thanksgivingish as I can,” she told Us.

The Smash alum and Foster, 70, first met in 2007 and began dating in 2016. The record producer popped the question in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in June.

“David says that Katharine is his true love and muse,” a source told Us in July 2018. “They do want to have a family.”

Foster is the father of daughters Allison, 49, Amy, 46, Sara, 38, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33. He was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Erin Foster told Us in September that McPhee fits in perfectly with their family.

“We really genuinely love Katharine,” Erin said. “It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin