6 Times Katharine McPhee Won Instagram

If you aren’t already following Katharine McPhee on Instagram, do it now.

Since joining the social media platform in November 2011, the American Idol alum has been making her millions of followers crack up. However, she has been killing it even more so in recent years with quality content ranging from self-deprecating comments, influencer-besting vacation selfies and beyond.

McPhee’s Instagram feed has been especially follow-worthy since she started dating David Foster in the spring of 2017. At first, the couple managed to keep their romance largely under wraps. But over time, McPhee began sharing their love story more and more with her fans — and even had a few hilarious interactions with her now-husband’s daughters Sara and Erin Foster along the way.

After David proposed to the singer in Italy in July 2018, Erin hilariously referred to her now-stepmother as “Mommmyyy” on Instagram, while Sara commented, “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

When McPhee and the music producer tied the knot in London in June 2019, she reminded her followers once again why she is the queen of the ‘gram with a bunch of stunning wedding photos and videos.

Scroll down to see six times that McPhee won Instagram!