Finding her pot of gold. Katharine McPhee shared a sweet throwback video of herself singing “Over the Rainbow” on her wedding day to David Foster.

As the American Idol runner-up, 35, explained via Instagram on Friday, June 28, the song has special significance to the couple. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote.

Coincidentally, her now-husband, 69, had a hand in helping McPhee bring the iconic tune, which was originally recorded by Judy Garland for The Wizard of Oz in 1938, to life. “Today … I’m marrying the man who produced it,” she said of her 2006 cover. “Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

McPhee and Foster tied the knot on Friday at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in West London.

The bride wore a custom gown by designer Zac Posen for her walk down the aisle in front of roughly 100 guests, including Foster’s daughters Sara, 38, and Erin Foster, 36, whom he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer. (The Grammy winner is also the father of daughters Allison, 49, Amy, 45, whom he shares with ex-wife B.J. Cook, and Jordan, 32, with Dyer.)

The twosome sparked dating speculation as far back as May 2017 and got engaged in July 2018 on a mountaintop in Anacapri, Italy.

They headed overseas once more ahead of their big day, vacationing in Italy and Greece.

The trip was a much needed respite for the lovebirds, who have been separated due to McPhee’s role in the London-based Waitress musical.

The Broadway star ended her run in the production on June 15, telling the audience, “I would stay here and do the show longer, but my fiancé, who I’m about to marry, he’s endured enough separation. We both have.”

