Katharine McPhee and her fiancé David Foster enjoyed a vacation in Italy and Greece ahead of their wedding.

The American Idol alum, 35, shared pics on Instagram of the fun getaway — which included an ’80s themed party on a luxury yacht — in Mykonos on Friday, June 22. While the Smash alum wore a multicolored tulle miniskirt along with neon-yellow gloves and a red shirt, the music producer, 69, got into the spirit of the celebration by donning a black headband.

The vacation comes a week after McPhee ended her run in the musical Waitress in London. During her final curtain call on June 15, she told the audience, “I would stay here and do the show longer, but my fiancé, who I’m about to marry, he’s endured enough separation.”

“We both have,” she continued. “FaceTime is our best friend.”

The couple, who sparked romance rumors in May 2017, got engaged in July 2018 after the Grammy winner proposed while the pair were vacationing in Italy.

“Katherine and David are seriously in love,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Foster, who has been married four times, has five daughters including Erin and Sara Foster, and McPhee “truly gets along great with his children and is close with Sara and Erin and loves them,” the source adds.

Erin, 34, joked about the couple’s upcoming nuptials in February after a blog speculated that David was planning to drop $50 million on the wedding.

“There goes my inheritance,” Erin wrote on Instagram.

The singer, who was previously married to Nick Cokas, quipped in a comment that “the gift bags are going to be insane.”

A source told Us earlier this year that the couple are considering “a very small wedding in London for about 30 people. They both want to make it a very private, small event.”

