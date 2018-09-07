He’s glowing! David Foster has been on top of the world since becoming engaged to Katharine McPhee, according to his daughters Sara and Erin Foster.

“He’s so happy,” Sara, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Bumble Hive x Banana Republic event in New York City on Thursday, September 6. “He’s never looked better. He doesn’t age. I said to him the other day, I’m like, ‘Are you on HGH? What is happening?’ He just looks so young.”

Erin, 36, echoed, “I think that’s the gift of having a young fiancée.”

The music producer, 68, proposed to the American Idol season 5 runner-up, 34, on a mountaintop during a romantic trip to Capri, Italy, in early July after a year of dating. They made their red carpet debut less than two months earlier at the Met Gala.

When asked whether McPhee has asked them to be bridesmaids, Sara and Erin told Us in unison, “No! Because they just got engaged.”

“Everyone keeps asking about the wedding planning, but, like, who plans a wedding that fast?” Erin added, to which Sara responded, “I don’t think they are going to plan until next year.”

This will be David’s fifth marriage. He was previously wed to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. He has eight children, including Sara and Erin. Meanwhile, McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

