A learning process. Brandi Glanville got candid about the highs and lows of coparenting with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Saturday, October 12.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with Cibrian, 46, who she divorced in 2010 after nine years of marriage. He wed Rimes, 37, in 2011, and the two women spent years publicly feuding before they resolved their differences for the sake of the boys.

“I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself,” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight. “We, that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason’s 6’4″ — he’s 16, gorgeous. Jake’s gorgeous and he knows it! But they’re so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people.”

Glanville admitted that coparenting as a unit isn’t always easy, especially when raising teenagers.

“I mean, it comes and goes,” she added. “We’ll have a fight one week, and then we won’t. But that comes with parenting two almost teenagers. One teenager and one almost teenager.”

Us Weekly broke the news in 2009 that Cibrian was having an affair with Rimes after meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. At the time, the “How Do I Live” singer was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet, while Cibrian was married to Glanville, who filed for divorce the following year.

The affair resulted in a war of words between the trio. In 2014, Rimes and Cibrian mentioned his ex-wife on their reality show, LeAnn & Eddie.

“Look, everyone thinks they really know how it is with us, but there are two sides to every story and this is ours,” the Third Watch star said at the time.

A few years later, Glanville slammed them in an interview with Daily Pop.

“I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” Glanville said in 2017. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.”

Earlier this year the blended family spent what Glanville described as an “awkward” Easter together, a year after she revealed they’d called a truce.

As for Glanville’s dating life now, she revealed she still uses Tinder, which is where she met her last boyfriend, DJ Friese. She told Entertainment Tonight that she can’t figure out how to change her age from 28 — which has resulted in some awkward situations.

“There are a few boys, men — I’m with men,” she said. “Unfortunately, my age on Tinder says 28, and we all know I’m not that, but I don’t know how to change it! So, every time I match with someone, I have to say, ‘You know I’m 46, right?’ So far, it’s working … There’s been some un-matches, with the silence and un-matching. It’s OK!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!