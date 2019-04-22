LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville Spend ‘Awkward Family Easter’ Together

LeAnn Rimes shared an “awkward” photo with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, and their kids on Easter Sunday, April 21.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she captioned the photo that showed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wearing sunglasses as she stood behind the couple with her eldest son, Mason, 15. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!”

And knowing that people would comment on the fact that the once sworn enemies were spending the holiday together, the 36-year-old added the hashtag #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.

The singer also explained that she used the word “awkward” to describe “the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all.”

Glanville, 46, also shared a photo from their day together, posting a pic of her youngest son, Jake, 12, and his dad, 45, on Instagram and writing, “Happy Easter hanging with the fam in the Bu, I can’t believe how much Jake looks like his dad!!!”

The happy get-together came less than a week after the Bravo personality broke down in tears in an emotional social media video after she was spotted leaving Mr Chow restaurant in Hollywood looking less than sober.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed,” she said. “Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that.”

Sobbing, she added, “There is a worry that I’m gonna grow old alone. And I know I embarrass my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I gotta say.”

Glanville and Cibrian split in 2010 after almost 10 years of marriage when the actor fell in love with Rimes on the set of the 2009 made-for-TV movie Northern Lights.

She and the country singer were subsequently locked in a bitter feud, with the Drinking & Dating author resenting the new woman in her sons’ lives.

After several years of tension, Glanville tweeted in April 2018 that they had called a truce. She explained that the three of them “sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays.”

