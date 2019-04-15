Not proud of her actions. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville broke down in tears on social media after she was spotted leaving Mr Chow restaurant in Hollywood while less than sober.

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, April 15, the reality star, 46, shared issues she’s been struggling with as of late.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed,” she said. “Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that.”

She continued through sobs: “There is a worry that I’m gonna grow old alone. And I know I embarrass my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I gotta say.”

The confession came following an evening out at the L.A. hot spot with friends on Friday, April 12.

The Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance author posted a photo of the group on Instagram the next day, writing, “Before shots. :/”

Following backlash over her outing, she defended herself on Twitter Sunday, April 14.

“I’ve been VERY open about Suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants So please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f–king edge. I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?” she tweeted.

Glanville also shared a meme that read, “I’m not perfect, I’m only human. So if I made mistakes read the first sentence again.”

“Nobody is perfect,” she captioned the quote.

Hours later, the former model spoke out again, tweeting, “Sorry for my tweet I just realized the only people I owe explanations to are my family. I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted i’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you however you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on theinternet [sic].”

The TV personality has addressed her critics before: In January, she justified a NSFW selfie she posted of her rear end.

“I don’t understand the problem with me as a mother of 2 in her mid 40’s posting a non pornographic picture of my ass !!!” she tweeted at the time. “Wow the MEANGIRL backlash is REAL!!! I’m a mom& a sexual person . Im not dead & I’m proud of my body-Haters get over it.”

Glanville shares sons Mason, 15, and Jake, 12, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The pair split in 2010 after the actor, 45, fell in love with his now-wife LeAnn Rimes on the set of 2009’s Northern Lights.

