Let her live! Brandi Glanville defended her decision to share a NSFW selfie of her backside amid backlash from fans.

“Ok so I’ve had 2 kids butt here is my #10yearchallenge after one kid upper right and after 2 kids & a decade now 💋🙏,” the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a thong standing in front of a framed throwback pic of her bare bum.

Hours after she shared the photo on Wednesday, January 16, Glanville, who shares two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, responded to backlash, including users mom-shaming her, via Twitter.

“I don’t understand the problem with me as a mother of 2 in her mid 40’s posting a non pornographic picture of my ass !!!” she tweeted. “Wow the MEANGIRL backlash is REAL!!! I’m a mom& a sexual person . Im not dead & I’m proud of my body-Haters get over it.”

The reality TV personality also shared a clip from of Regina George from the 2004 film Mean Girls.

“The comment section on my last post… #LoveYouMeanIt 💋,” Glanville wrote alongside the clip from the high school after Regina released the Burn Book.

Glanville is set to return to RHOBH for the first time in three years next month. The Celebrity Big Brother alum surprised fans when she appeared in the season 9 trailer, which was released in December.

“Cheers, bitch!” she said in the clip while toasting newcomer Denise Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

