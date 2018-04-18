Putting the past behind her. Brandi Glanville has cleared the air about her past feud with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, took to Twitter to reveal that they had all sat down for a conversation to address their issues, which stem from Rimes, 35, having an affair with Cibrian, 44, in 2009 while he was married to Glanville.

“At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over!” Glanville tweeted on Tuesday, April 17. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

She later tweeted: “I honestly haven’t been this happy in over a year. I’m back to myself again.”

The update comes just days after the reality star posted a photo of herself with Rimes at Glanville and Cibrian’s son Jake’s 11th birthday. “Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday,” she captioned the pic on Saturday, April 14.

Glanville also appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March and said that things between her and the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, were “great.”

Glanville and Cibrian, who also share son Mason, 14, were married for nearly 10 years before divorcing in 2010. Us Weekly revealed in March 2009 that the “How Do I Live” singer and Cibrian were having an affair while she was also married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet. Cibrian and Rimes were filming the TV movie Northern Lights together at the time.

The Drinking & Tweeting author quickly filed for divorce and there has since been tension between her, her ex and the Grammy winner for years, with the two women often publicly trading barbs and airing dirty laundry on social media.

