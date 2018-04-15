Brandi Glanville proved that anything is possible when she shared a selfie with LeAnn Rimes, who she famously feuded with after the country singer had an affair with the reality star’s husband at the time, Eddie Cibrian.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, April 14, that showed the two former enemies hanging out to celebrate her son’s 11th birthday, captioning it, “Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday.” Glanville and Cibrian, who were married for nearly 10 years before divorcing in 2010, also share custody of Mason, 14.

Rimes, who married Cibrian in 2011, shared her own shots from the party, including a photo of herself eating shaved ice and a video clip of her stepson blowing out candles on his cake. The Rosewood actor, 44, also posted various clips from the birthday bash, including a cute selfie with Jake.

Us Weekly revealed in March 2009 that Rimes — who was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time — and Cibrian were having an affair. At the time, the actor and the “How Do I Live” singer, 35, were filming the TV movie Northern Lights together. Glanville filed for divorce shortly afterward — but she didn’t go quietly. The Drinking & Tweeting author has never minced words when it came to Rimes, openly expressing her dislike for the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer. The women were also embroiled in a long-lasting, vicious social media war.

While appearing on U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Glanville — who is currently appearing on Family Boot Camp — took a shot at her ex, saying, “My ex-husband is an actor and he married a c–t — ry music star, LeAnn Rimes, after they cheated together, and they’re happy.”

But all of that seems to be in the past, with Cibrian and Glanville seemingly working together to peacefully coparent, as evidenced by their son’s birthday party.

A day after posting the friendly photo with Rimes, Glanville appeared to take a shot at Tristan Thompson — who cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with multiple women — tweeting, “Gals that cheat with men they know are already taken ( and about to have a baby) are just as bad as the men #IGHO‘S we need a #hocode.”

