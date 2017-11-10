‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’ Tells Untold Story Of LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Glanville War

The bad blood between LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville began in 2009 when the country singer starred in the TV movie Northern Lights with Glanville’s husband, Eddie Cibrian. Rimes and Cibrian were caught having an affair that year, and in 2010, Glanville divorced her husband of nearly 10 years.

Today, they share custody of their sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10 — but with Rimes also stepping in as a stepmother, there was always a great deal of tension.

“When I’m home alone on a holiday and LeAnn is tweeting pictures with my children, it breaks my heart,” Glanville told Glamour magazine in 2013. “One way I hear from LeAnn is she’ll text me—hurtful things like, ‘I can’t wait to make your kids lunches and go to soccer.’”

That same year, Us Weekly spoke to Rimes about the tension. “The thing is, Eddie and I are very proud of the home and family that we have. We don’t like drama, and we don’t want to be part of it,” the Grammy winner told Us. “We can’t control the people around us, but we can control we handle drama, and we’ve made a very peaceful life for ourselves and I’m very happy with that. There’s a lot of drama on the outside and we’ve finally learned how to not let it in.”

Rimes also admitted she has to hold back a lot of them time so that she doesn’t “feed into the drama.” She’s been repeatedly criticized for referring to herself as the “bonus mom” to Jake and Mason, but Rimes insisted she didn’t mean it negatively.

“It’s really hard to communicate when you’re afraid that someone is going to take something, twist it and use it in the press,” Rimes told Us. “There’s a reason why I don’t — we don’t — speak right now. And I hope that things like someone tweeting about not being able to get ahold of their kids will subside at some point and not be used as drama.”

Rimes was also married at the time of the affair to Dean Seremet — so in February 2016, Glanville had him on as a guest on her podcast were they rehashed the night that they were out with their then-spouses and realized something was going on.

Glanville slammed her ex and Rimes again in August 2017 on Celebrity Big Brother. “My ex-husband is an actor, and he married a c–t … ry music star, LeAnn Rimes, after they cheated together, and they’re happy,” she said in video promo for the U.K. show.

The shade continues today, eight years after their split. On Halloween, Glanville wore overalls and a cowboy hat, while boyfriend Donald Friese wore a black button-down and gray jeans. “Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo, causing everyone to think they were throwing shade at her ex and Rimes.

