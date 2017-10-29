Brandi Glanville sparked speculation that she was throwing shade at her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, with her Halloween costume.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Donald Friese dressed up for a Halloween party on Friday, October 27. The former reality star wore denim overalls with a black tube top, as well as a cowgirl hat, while her date wore a black button-down shirt and gray jeans. She captioned the photo, ”Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are,” alongside laughing emojis.

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Fans assumed that the pair were dressed up as Cibrian and Rimes and quickly took to the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host’s social media accounts to share their opinions. One woman wrote, “You need to get over it already and move on. Stop sweatin them. I always see you talking about her and never her about you,” while another tweeted, “You made your ‘boyfriend’ dress up as your ex?? How humiliating for him.”

Others found the costumes playful and amusing, with one writing, “Hahaha! This is epic! From tragedy to comedy! You rock girl!!!”

The Drinking and Tweeting author has famously feuded with her ex and Rimes ever since Cibrian cheated on her with the “How Do I Live Without You” singer while filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights. Glanville and her husband of nine years divorced in 2010 and share custody of their two sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10.

Their on again-off again feud exploded recently when Glanville took a jab at the couple in a video promo for U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, saying, “My ex-husband is an actor and he married a c–t — ry music star, LeAnn Rimes, after they cheated together, and they’re happy.”

Not all of Glanville’s followers assumed her costume was a diss towards her ex: others guessed that Glanville and Friese were dressed up as Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson.

