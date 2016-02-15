That explains a lot. Eddie Cibrian's outspoken ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, had LeAnn Rimes' ex-husband, Dean Sheremet, on her Unfiltered podcast in an episode that aired Monday, February 15, and the old acquaintances opened up about why they're still discussing their ex-spouses' high-profile affair from 2009.

"Well, I could've shut the f–k up and I didn't," former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville, 43, recalled to Sheremet, 35, of her initial reaction to the scandal. "I'm a fighter and I'm feisty. And you held back so much and you're so honorable with the way you handled things and you're classy. And people were like, 'Brandi, take the high road,' and I was like, 'Bitch, I'm afraid of heights. I don't even know what the high road is!'"

Sheremet, who remarried and just released his new cookbook, Eat Your Heart Out, reflected back on his now-failed marriage to Rimes.

"Standing here, seven years later, I'm like, 'I probably annoyed her and did some weird things …,'" he said. "[But] I have no ill will towards her."

The two recalled the very moment when they realized their partners were cheating with each other. As they recalled, the four were at a bar in Canada while Rimes and Cibrian were filming Northern Lights. It was there that both Glanville and Sheremet witnessed the palpable chemistry between the married costars and realized their betrayal. Us Weekly first broke the news that Rimes and Cibrian were having an affair back in March 2009 — with video evidence.

"It was so bizarre to me because I knew it, but I didn't want to believe it, and I feel like you were kind of in the same boat," Glanville recalled to Sheremet on Unfiltered. She also brought up their messy, drawn-out split.

"That motherf–ker had to work to get my signature!" the Bravo star quipped of Cibrian and their divorce documents. "And then I got nothing. I think it makes you work harder because you realize no one's going to do it for you. Like, get it together."

While many people have told Glanville, and now Sheremet, to get over their exes' affair, the two further speculated why they — along with the public — are still discussing the fallout. "I think that it's because a lot of women and men kind of brush it under the rug, and not a lot of them take the low road and fight back," Glanville joked. "I feel like your cookbook is so classy and you didn't say anything wrong and all you do is tell your story."

"I just tried my best to be as accountable as possible without pointing any fingers," Sheremet said of his new book, which touches on the topic of his split from Rimes. "And I am over it!" he added of his divorce.

According to the chef, it's all part of his story. "You shouldn't have to ignore those steps that got you to where you are. For positive or negative," he mused.

"It's like not talking about your grandmother because she passed away," Glanville chimed in. "'She's dead, motherf–ker, get over it.'"

