The anger was real! Brandi Glanville reflected on her initial feelings toward LeAnn Rimes after the singer had an affair with Eddie Cibrian more than 10 years ago.

“I had this rage in my body,” Glanville, 48, wrote in an op-ed for The Sun on Thursday, July 1, of Rimes, 38. “I really wanted to kill her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained that she and Cibrian, 48, had “the best sex life” and got along “great” ahead of their divorce.

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2009 that the Country Comfort star and the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer began having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights. Rimes was also married at the time to Dean Sheremet, but the pair went their separate ways the same year.

“I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life,” Glanville wrote on Thursday. “But like Martha Hancock, I discovered my husband was cheating when he was caught on camera kissing the new woman in his life.”

After learning of the affair, the reality star recalled asking her then-husband if he was in love with Rimes. “He said he didn’t — he wanted to be with me forever and for us to go for counseling,” she wrote.

It wasn’t until a few weeks later when she learned that Cibrian had been seeing Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay before he cheated on her with Rimes.

“I was broken. If I didn’t have to take care of my kids, I probably wouldn’t be here now,” the Drinking and Tweeting author explained. “It was so public. Everyone felt sorry for me and wanted to hug me. But I wanted to punch everyone in the face. I couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing something about them. LeAnn had taken over my life and I didn’t have a voice anymore.”

Glanville, who shares sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 14, with the actor, finalized her divorce in October 2010, but her feud with the duo didn’t end there. Although Rimes married Cibrian in April 2011, the California native remained vocal about her issues with the couple.

The “Unfiltered” podcast host revealed on Thursday that when she saw her youngest son sitting in Rimes’ lap at a soccer game early on in the singer’s relationship with Cibrian, she lost it.

“I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said, ‘I will f–king murder you.’ I didn’t cope well,” she wrote of her past actions. “I was angry, I was drinking — Chardonnay was my crutch. I was so mad at Eddie for blowing up our life together.”

Last month, the Drinking and Dating author gave an update on her friendship with Rimes, saying the pair “get along really well” despite their decade-long drama.

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures,” Glanville said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie.”