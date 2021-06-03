Family affair! Brandi Glanville appeared to be on good terms with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, while celebrating the former couple’s eldest son Mason’s 18th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mason Glanville😀 💗,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 2, alongside a family snap. “It’s my birthday too I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today💗💗 this is literally the busiest month of my life💗💗💗.”

Glanville posed alongside her and Cibrian’s sons, Mason, and Jake, 14, after dining at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles as a group. The boys’ grandparents stood on the outside of the photo, while Rimes, 38, and Cibrian, 47, flanked the birthday boy.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer also shared the squad snap via her Instagram Story. Both women posted a video of Mason blowing out his candles after dinner as well amid their decade-long rocky relationship.

The “Unfiltered” podcast host paid tribute to Mason ahead of the family outing, sharing a throwback snap of them embracing. “Happy Birthday Mason! You may legally be an adult now but you’ll always be my baby boy💗💗I love you so much,” Glanville captioned the Instagram photo on Wednesday.

Cibrian, who was married to Glanville for eight years before news broke of his affair with Rimes in 2009, honored the birthday boy with a series of Instagram photos.

“I can remember like it was yesterday holding this sweet human in my hands … a baby. Now 18. A man. And just as sweet. And caring, and kind, and intelligent … a beautiful future ahead,” the Take Two actor wrote alongside two prom photos and a baby snap of Mason. “Happy Birthday, young man @masoncibrian 💛 🥳🎉🎂 #birthdayboy #18 #notsolittleanymore 😩.”

Mason got even more love from his stepmom who shared another prom photo of him — which was taken by Glanville — via Instagram.

“I cannot believe we have an 18 year old in the house …. WHAT?! Happy 18th birthday, Mason!! It has been a joy to see you evolve into the young man you are today,” Rimes captioned the sweet snap. “You are ridiculously handsome and as witty as they come, but most of all, it’s your massive heart that inspires me the most. It’s an honor and a blessing to be your stepmom. Here’s to the rest of your life! I Love you!”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2009 that Cibrian and Rimes were having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights.

The “How Do I Live” singer was married to dancer turned chef Dean Sheremet at the time, but the pair went their separate ways the same year. They finalized their divorce in June 2010. The Invasion alum, for his part, separated from Glanville in July 2009 and they were officially divorced in October 2010.

The country singer and the Country Comfort star tied the knot in April 2011. Throughout their marriage, Glanville has been vocal about her issues with her ex and Rimes.

In April 2018, the Drinking and Tweeting author revealed that she sat down with the duo and “talked for hours [and] hashed everything out,” declaring via social media that their “feud” was over. Two years later, however, the Famously Single alum came under fire after she allegedly threw shade at Rimes while she was competing on The Masked Singer.

“First of all, I did not shade or diss leann rimes I rooted for her to win,” Glanville wrote via Twitter in December 2020 after Rimes won the show as The Sun. “She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s–t!”

The two women put on a happy face the same month while celebrating Christmas as a family. The reality star even poked fun at her alleged Masked Singer diss, captioning a photo with the singer, “Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes.”

Scroll down to see the trio’s joint effort in celebrating Mason: