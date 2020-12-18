No problems here! Brandi Glanville clarified her comments about LeAnn Rimes competing on The Masked Singer after some fans claimed she was being rude in her pre-show tweet.

The “One Way Ticket” singer (or The Sun) was named season 4’s winner on Wednesday, December 16. Ahead of the finale and her big reveal, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, weighed on the Rimes’ participation in the series.

“Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The reality star’s comments came two months after she revealed on Twitter that she thought that the musician, 38, was “100 percent” The Sun.

“Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it was soooo beneath her,” Glanville wrote in October about her children’s stepmother.

Now, however, Glanville has clarified that she was actually a fan of Rimes on the competition and her tweets about her winning were not malicious.

“First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic],” the Famously Single alum wrote via Twitter on Thursday, December 17. “I rooted for her to win.”

The former Bravo star explained that Rimes “clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths.”

Glanville noted that the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer “deserved to win [and] I’m glad she won” before telling fans to “stop reading into s–t!”

The Drinking and Dating author was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. The pair share sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12. Glanville announced their separation in July 2009 after Us Weekly broke the news that Cibrian, 47, was having an affair with Rimes.

The Take Two actor and the “How Do I Live” singer met while filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights.

Rimes, for her part, was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet for seven years when she started seeing Cibrian. The pair called it quits after news broke of her infidelity. She and Cibrian then married in April 2011.

The Drinking and Tweeting author has spoken openly about her strained relationship with Rimes and Cibrian since the scandal. Their feud seemed to fizzle out in April 2018, when Glanville revealed on Twitter that “the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out.” She later added, “The feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over.”

Earlier this year, however, tensions started again amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Glanville claimed that the couple kept her from seeing her kids.

“I got the boys back today. I still will never understand why we all don’t stay together in [their] mansion with me in the guest house so we can both be with our kids,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “Guess I’m just further involved or removed.”