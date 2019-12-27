Brandi Glanville Enjoys Christmas With Ex Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes





A blended family! Brandi Glanville joined her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, for Christmas this year.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, posted a photo from her Christmas Day celebrations that featured Cibrian, 46, and Rimes, 37. Glanville’s sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, who she shares with the Sunset Beach actor, were also pictured.

“Merry Christmas #modern family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the group snap on Thursday, December 26.

The trio’s appearance together earned a stamp of approval from Glanville’s Bravo costars Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. Kyle, 50, noted how “fantastic” this photo was and Kim, 55, pointed out the progress they trio have made to get to this stage.

“Come a long way 🌟💜 all of you!! Best thing for all…,” Kim commented on Thursday. “Finally you all have Christmas 🎄with peace & joy. [It] means so much to our children.”

Glanville’s marriage to Cibrian, who she wed in 2001, crumbled after the Rosewood actor entered an affair with the “How Do I Live” singer in 2009. The exes finalized their divorce in 2010, and Rimes’ six-year marriage to Dean Sheremet ended after the cheating scandal.

The Northern Lights costars tied the knot in 2011, but struggled to find their happily ever after because Glanville was feuding with Cibrian and Rimes. The trio’s beef wasn’t settled until April 2018 when they discussed their issues during a sit-down conversation.

“At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over!” Glanville tweeted at the time. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

In October 2019, Glanville opened up about how she works with Cibrian and Rimes to coparent the exes’ two children. “I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself,” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight.

“We, that’s a big thing for me to say, we,” she continued. “We have amazing children, Mason’s 6-foot, 4-inches — he’s 16, gorgeous. Jake’s gorgeous and he knows it! But they’re so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people.”